Oracle Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Oracle Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848,732 shares during the quarter. Biohaven accounts for about 33.7% of Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Oracle Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Biohaven worth $59,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Biohaven by 3.5% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Biohaven in the third quarter worth $2,393,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 468.9% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,238,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,837 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 92.7% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 166,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,195,000 after acquiring an additional 80,177 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the third quarter worth $1,444,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHVN traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.47. 233,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,390. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.88. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $20.57.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHVN. BTIG Research began coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on Biohaven in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.32.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

