Oracle Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 315,322 ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Oracle Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 315,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000. ImmunityBio accounts for about 0.9% of Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBRX. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 93.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,179,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 569,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,760,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,925,000 after acquiring an additional 544,929 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the second quarter valued at $1,494,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 2,229.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 253,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 242,167 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 50.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 688,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 230,999 shares during the period. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

ImmunityBio Price Performance

ImmunityBio stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,371. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.