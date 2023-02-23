Optimism Trading Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Optimism token can now be purchased for approximately $2.84 or 0.00011907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Optimism has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Optimism has a market capitalization of $609.56 million and approximately $906.94 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002191 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.55 or 0.00425798 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,724.34 or 0.28194666 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000039 BTC.
Optimism Token Profile
Optimism’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz.
Optimism Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.
