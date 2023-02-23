Oppenheimer Raises Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $220.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.33% from the company’s previous close.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Workday from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.97.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $184.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.81 and a 200-day moving average of $161.32. Workday has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $250.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of -148.69, a P/E/G ratio of 185.58 and a beta of 1.25.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $709,789.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,228 shares in the company, valued at $16,694,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,548 shares of company stock valued at $20,795,439 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Workday by 11.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Workday by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.