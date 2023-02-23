Oppenheimer Raises Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $155.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.67% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Etsy from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.43.
Etsy Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $128.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.05 and its 200-day moving average is $117.50. Etsy has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $163.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
