Oppenheimer Boosts Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target to $20.00

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 73.31% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.
Shares of VKTX traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $11.54. 639,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,200. The firm has a market cap of $904.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.77. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46.
Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program, VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in the development of VK2809 and VK0214.
