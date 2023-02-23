Online Blockchain (LON:OBC) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Online Blockchain Plc (LON:OBC – Get Rating) fell 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.05 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.23). 54,302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 117,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.26).

Online Blockchain Trading Down 9.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 18.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 17.40, a current ratio of 26.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Online Blockchain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Online Blockchain Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a blockchain company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Faucet Subscription and Provision of Management Services. It also works as an incubator and investor in internet and information businesses, as well as acts as developers, administrators, and custodians of blockchains and cryptocurrencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Online Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Online Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.