ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.02-4.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12. ONE Gas also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.02-$4.26 EPS.

OGS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ONE Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim raised ONE Gas from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ONE Gas to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.83.

NYSE OGS traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $79.97. 720,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,215. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.97 and a 200-day moving average of $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $68.86 and a 52 week high of $92.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.31%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,741.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

