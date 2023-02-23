ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $818.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. ONE Gas updated its FY23 guidance to $4.02-4.26 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.02-$4.26 EPS.

ONE Gas Price Performance

ONE Gas stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $68.86 and a fifty-two week high of $92.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.87.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at ONE Gas

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OGS shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,741.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,923,000 after purchasing an additional 83,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,062,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,157,000 after buying an additional 44,893 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,928,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26,335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 389.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,380,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,519,000 after buying an additional 1,098,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,204,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,168,000 after purchasing an additional 53,016 shares during the period. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Further Reading

