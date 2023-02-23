One Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

One Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 13.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 6.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFSI shares. JMP Securities downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 1.2 %

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Doug Jones sold 15,882 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $1,047,576.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,957.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 15,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $1,047,576.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,957.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 18,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,162.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,255.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,691 shares of company stock valued at $7,512,466. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFSI opened at $60.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.01. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $73.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $340.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.70 million. Research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.54%.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

