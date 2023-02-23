One Capital Management LLC Sells 842 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 28,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $24.35 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $29.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.18.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

