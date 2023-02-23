One Capital Management LLC Sells 581 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

One Capital Management LLC cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,739 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM opened at $123.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.95. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $172.99. The company has a market capitalization of $138.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.