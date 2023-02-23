One Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,938 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in NIKE by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,264 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $119.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $140.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.28 and a 200 day moving average of $109.18.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

