One Capital Management LLC Buys 1,520 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in EQT during the first quarter valued at $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth about $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 66.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 515.5% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,275,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,286,000 after buying an additional 1,905,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on EQT from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.35.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.77. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.20.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

EQT Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.