One Capital Management LLC Acquires 68 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 72.2% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 240.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total transaction of $1,345,368.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,173.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAR. Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.21.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $170.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.75 and a 200 day moving average of $157.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

