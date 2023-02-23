One Capital Management LLC Acquires 110 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,803 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 576.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,468 shares of company stock worth $2,659,485. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $163.36 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $222.15. The firm has a market cap of $163.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 583.43, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.10 and a 200 day moving average of $154.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Salesforce from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.