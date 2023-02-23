OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $258,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,354 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 589.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $31.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.57. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $39.31.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.531 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

