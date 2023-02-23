OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Acquires 6,406 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WU. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 460.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 7,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WU has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Western Union Price Performance

WU opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Western Union had a return on equity of 151.54% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

