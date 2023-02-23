Olivier Marie Sells 1,137 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) CAO Olivier Marie sold 1,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $13,041.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,445.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Olivier Marie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 18th, Olivier Marie sold 253 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $3,187.80.

On Monday, December 19th, Olivier Marie sold 968 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $10,367.28.

Upwork Price Performance

Upwork stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.82. 1,814,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,451. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 10.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 30.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPWK has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.09.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

