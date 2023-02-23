OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 92,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.09% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $28,362,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,569,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 395,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 281,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $4,442,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.8 %

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.37. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $25.41.

