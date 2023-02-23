OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $1.71 Million Position in Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 80,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 16.06% of Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHIS. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF by 236.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $8,902,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth $309,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at about $818,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at about $379,000.

Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $23.03 on Thursday. Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89.

