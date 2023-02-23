OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $1.51 Million Position in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNYA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,136,000 after acquiring an additional 344,674 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000.

iShares MSCI China A ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

CNYA stock opened at $33.19 on Thursday. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $35.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.31.

