OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 142,887 Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,887 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDEV. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 110,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 21,126 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 74,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 201,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 313.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 45,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 64.2% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $59.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.29. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $65.04.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.