OLD Mission Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 639,755 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,804,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,752,000 after buying an additional 334,234 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,848,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,676 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,706,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 159,836 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 22.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 209,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 34.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 867,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 220,397 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CS stock opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CS. Bank of America raised Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.39.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

