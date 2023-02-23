OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 276,333 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) by 124.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 276,333 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Nomura by 2,292.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NMR opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

