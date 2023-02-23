OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN (NYSEARCA:GAZ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN (NYSEARCA:GAZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 21.02% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN in the second quarter worth $632,000.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of GAZ stock opened at $12.16 on Thursday. iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $52.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.35.

