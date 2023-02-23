OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 374,497 Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 374,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 8.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 18,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 15,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 71,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 12.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of HL opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.28%.

HL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

