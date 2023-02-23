Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Olaplex in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Olaplex’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Olaplex’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Olaplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Olaplex from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Olaplex Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Olaplex stock opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. Olaplex has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $18.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 5.61.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Olaplex by 156.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Olaplex by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Olaplex by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.