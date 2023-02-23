OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.93-2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.04. OGE Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.93-$2.07 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OGE. Guggenheim lowered OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded OGE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $42.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.30. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.4141 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OGE Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,674,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $753,780,000 after buying an additional 294,759 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 98,211.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in OGE Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,122,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,686,000 after purchasing an additional 103,185 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 17.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,995,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,384,000 after purchasing an additional 292,109 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,778,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,348,000 after acquiring an additional 164,306 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.