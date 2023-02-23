Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 101.40 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 101.40 ($1.22). Approximately 698,901 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,382,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.23).

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 100.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 104.32. The stock has a market cap of £545.16 million, a PE ratio of 550.00 and a beta of 0.13.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,777.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Philip Austin purchased 14,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £14,924.77 ($17,972.99). 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 31 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 290 MW.

