Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 101.40 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 101.40 ($1.22). Approximately 698,901 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,382,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.23).
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 100.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 104.32. The stock has a market cap of £545.16 million, a PE ratio of 550.00 and a beta of 0.13.
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,777.78%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 31 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 290 MW.
Featured Articles
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
- Intel Management Testing Investors Long-term Commitments
- Apple Takes A Breather, But The Signals Are Clear
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.