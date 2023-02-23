Oasis Network Hits Market Cap of $413.66 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $413.66 million and $46.09 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0722 or 0.00000302 BTC on exchanges.

Get Oasis Network alerts:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.07462139 USD and is up 3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $57,374,611.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

