NYM (NYM) Price Hits $0.26

NYM (NYM) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One NYM token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NYM has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. NYM has a total market capitalization of $85.75 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NYM Profile

NYM’s genesis date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 368,639,460.187887 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.27101811 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $1,423,056.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

