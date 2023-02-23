NXM Price Tops $51.80 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. NXM has a total market cap of $341.54 million and $86,443.09 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NXM has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for approximately $51.80 or 0.00213798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 51.65042158 USD and is down -3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $86,256.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

