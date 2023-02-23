NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $275.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $162.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.94.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $207.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.