NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $245.00 at Citigroup

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $198.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.94.

NVDA opened at $207.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.80 and a 200-day moving average of $159.72. The company has a market capitalization of $516.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.32, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.79. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after buying an additional 2,326,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,987,416,000 after acquiring an additional 908,481 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,679,427,000 after acquiring an additional 692,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

