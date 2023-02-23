NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,395,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,176,121. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.79. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 146.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $198.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.78.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.