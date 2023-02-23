NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Barclays

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 32.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. HSBC began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.94.

NVIDIA stock opened at $207.54 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.77 billion, a PE ratio of 88.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.79.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

