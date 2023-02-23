NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.28-5.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $878-915 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $848.89 million.
NASDAQ:NVEE traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.99. The stock had a trading volume of 163,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,245. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. NV5 Global has a one year low of $98.58 and a one year high of $154.97.
In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 6,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total transaction of $982,153.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 6,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total value of $982,153.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,696 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total value of $1,282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,076,369.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,578 shares of company stock worth $4,230,310 over the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.
