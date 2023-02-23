NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target Cut to $130.00

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 66.05% from the company’s current price.

NVCR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

NovoCure Price Performance

NASDAQ NVCR traded down $3.72 on Thursday, reaching $78.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,813. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -101.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.72. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $120.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovoCure

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $23,107,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,015.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $945,728.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,027,236.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 12,975.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

