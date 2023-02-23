Northland Securities Raises Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $85.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Northland Securities from $80.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.35% from the company’s previous close.

FIVN has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Five9 from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Five9 from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.91.

Five9 stock traded down $9.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.82. 2,299,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,075. Five9 has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.32 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.41.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $198,196.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,666,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $198,196.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,715 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $576,933.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,308,779.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,693 shares of company stock worth $7,528,915 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,209,000 after purchasing an additional 85,252 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after acquiring an additional 703,002 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,495,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,331,000 after acquiring an additional 837,067 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 104.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,196,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,695,000 after buying an additional 1,122,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,782,000 after buying an additional 221,679 shares in the last quarter.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

