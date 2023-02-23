Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.61

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.61 and traded as high as $13.17. Northern Technologies International shares last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 84,690 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Technologies International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Northern Technologies International to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Northern Technologies International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $120.40 million, a P/E ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.61.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $19.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.00%.

Institutional Trading of Northern Technologies International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTIC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Northern Technologies International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. 34.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Technologies International

(Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.