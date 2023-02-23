Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.12. 1,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 118,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGC. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at about $773,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at about $886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

