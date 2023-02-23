Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.23. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 1,189,987 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.80 price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Down 1.1 %

Institutional Trading of Northern Dynasty Minerals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAK. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 243.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 93,875 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 25.0% during the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 12.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper mineral properties. It holds interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project, which is an undeveloped copper-gold-molybdenum-silver resource. The company was founded on May 11, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.