Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 149,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of Norfolk Southern worth $98,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.6% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 669,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $148,535,000 after acquiring an additional 52,481 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 36.4% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.9% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.17.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $221.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $291.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.87. The company has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

