Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Nordson updated its FY23 guidance to $8.75-9.50 EPS.

Nordson Trading Up 4.3 %

NDSN stock opened at $221.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Nordson has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $251.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.71.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,403 shares of company stock worth $2,515,941 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.20.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

