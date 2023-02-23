Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Nordson updated its FY23 guidance to $8.75-9.50 EPS.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of Nordson stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $220.64. 118,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.71. Nordson has a 52-week low of $194.89 and a 52-week high of $251.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,941. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Nordson by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Nordson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 952.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $606,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.20.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

