Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Gap Down to $17.49

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.49, but opened at $16.59. Nomad Foods shares last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 506,346 shares changing hands.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Nomad Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at $150,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

