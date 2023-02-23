NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Reduced by Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,099,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,074,000 after purchasing an additional 124,572 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,579,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,936,000 after acquiring an additional 675,372 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,644,000 after purchasing an additional 282,012 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,105,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,821,000 after purchasing an additional 569,399 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 and have sold 35,986 shares valued at $3,078,386. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.89. 1,095,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,516,032. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.32 and its 200-day moving average is $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $146.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 81.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Stories

