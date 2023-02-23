NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NXGPF. Credit Suisse Group lowered NEXT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,600 ($67.44) to GBX 6,000 ($72.25) in a report on Friday, January 6th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NEXT from GBX 6,100 ($73.46) to GBX 6,550 ($78.88) in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,000 ($84.30) to GBX 7,200 ($86.71) in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NEXT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6,536.00.

Get NEXT alerts:

NEXT Price Performance

Shares of NXGPF opened at $67.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.21. NEXT has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $68.30.

About NEXT

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.