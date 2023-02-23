NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.42-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Up 1.2 %
NREF traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 12,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,726. The company has a market capitalization of $276.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.67. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 560.02 and a current ratio of 560.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35.
Insider Transactions at NexPoint Real Estate Finance
In related news, insider Matt Mcgraner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $84,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 99,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,016.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,605 shares of company stock worth $95,893. Company insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Real Estate Finance
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF)
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
- Intel Management Testing Investors Long-term Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.