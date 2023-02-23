NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.42-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Up 1.2 %

NREF traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 12,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,726. The company has a market capitalization of $276.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.67. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 560.02 and a current ratio of 560.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35.

Insider Transactions at NexPoint Real Estate Finance

In related news, insider Matt Mcgraner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $84,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 99,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,016.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,605 shares of company stock worth $95,893. Company insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $656,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

